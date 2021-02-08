Before the end of this year, TNS singer Yusuf Ssenabulya a.k.a Roden Y Kabako might shock his fans by legalizing his relationship with his longtime girlfriend Jazira Ddumuna.

The update comes through following one of his social media posts that he shared over the weekend revealing how he has thoughts of visiting his girlfriend’s parents anytime soon.

The “Sitani Tonkema” singer is said to have shared the sneak-peak into some of his plans after his girlfriend asked him to cease feasting on her goodies on credit.

I think I should Kwanjula. Kabako

As the story develops we shall keep you posted with more details. If all goes well, Kabako could be the first artist to hold a martial ceremony this year.

