Local singer Kazibwe Kapo has pleaded with former Uganda Musician’s Association president Sophie Gombya to return and take over the association’s top seat.

The “Ssigwajajjawo” singer begged Sophie Gombya to reclaim the seat after Mpaka Records boss Wycliff Tugume alias Ykee Benda came out and publicly threw in the towel as the association’s president because of personal reasons.

Ykee Benda said that he will be at peace to serve the association without having powers of any office in it and that he needs the time off for family and his other personal businesses.

Kazbwe Kapo requested Sophie Gombya through an interview on Bukedde TV where he claimed that since Ykee Benda took over office, he has not had any impact on the association.

I beg Sophie Gombya to return and claim the helm of UMA as the president. So I call upon all artists that we should go, beg, and apologize to Sophie to return because she was the best and committed to work for the association. The good thing about Ykee Benda, he made a wise move to throw in the towel early before being chased. Truthfully speaking, he has not done anything positive for the association ever since he took over the office. Kazibwe Kapo

