A renown city artist Prince Andrew alleges that since 2016, Angella Katatumba has refused to pay Shs1.5m for the portrait art piece which she ordered.

Prince Andrew is one of the renown local portrait artists. His magical works of art have attracted the attention of several celebrities.

Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, Patrick Salvado, Kin Kariisa, among many others, all have Andrew’s pieces hanging in their houses and offices.

Bobi Wine receives a hand drawn-out portrait image of his family from Prince Andrew

Through a post on his Facebook account on Sunday evening, Prince Andrew revealed that one of the celebrities that has adamantly refused to pay for his service is Angella Katatumba.

Andrew noted that Katatumba ordered to have a portrait of her face drawn and framed, all to the tune of Shs1.5m in 2016.

The artist got to work and delivered. He met Katatumba and handed over the piece but has been awaiting payment since.

Prince Andrew hands over the art piece to Angella Katatumba

He shared a photo of Katatumba and himself, and added the caption, “This woman Angella Katatumba is a mufere, since 2016 akyanonya sente.”

In the comment section, several people added their voice to Andrew’s, noting that many other celebrites are fond of not paying up debts.

Katatumba has not commented on the matter and Andrew vows to keep exposing all the celebrities who fail to meet their end of the bargain.

Rema Namakula is another name he mentioned as his next target in his exposure dairies. We’ll update you on how this unfolds.