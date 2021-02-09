Baboon Forest Entertainment CEO Ernest Nsimbi alias GNL Zamba has pledged to his fans that immediately the government lifts the lockdown, he will stage a concert for them at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

GNL Zamba made the promise after sharing a screenshot from NBS TV’s Tweet where gospel artist and Co-ordinator Artists Trade Union, Wisdom Kaye stated that he can fill the venue to capacity.

Wisdom Kaye backed up his statements reasoning that GNL can fill the venue to the brim because Ugandans have missed him a lot since he last held a concert in the country.

Following Kaye’s motivating remarks, GNL disclosed that after the lockdown, he will hold a meeting with his team and organize a concert for his fans.

Baboon Forest Entertainment After Lockdown I will plan the concert with you my fans, friends, and family. That is a promise. One love !!! more blessings. GNL Zamba

Wisdom Kaye, however, went on to explain that our local promoters don’t usually want artists to stage their own concerts reasoning that they fear to be kicked out of business.

