Nina Nankunda a.k.a Nina Roz rubbishes reports linking her to pregnancy and that it is just the weight gain that is misleading people into thinking she is pregnant.

Since making her relationship with Daddy Andre official, Nina Roz has been in the spotlight with several comments related to her change in body weight.

In a series of interviews, Nina Roz has acknowledged that she has indeed gained quite some weight.

Read Also: I used to spend 2 or 3 days without eating and sleeping – Nina Roz opens up on weight again

In an interview with Karitas Karismbi, she revealed how the change in diet, being at peace with life and staying away from drugs has been the secret to her body changes.

Nina Roz is, however, frustrated by the constant claims that keep pouring her way pointing out that she is pregnant.

Several other female celebrities have managed to keep their pregnancies away from the public and media including Juliana Kanyomozi and Vinka.

Nina Roz emphasised that she is currently not with child and she will reveal when the right time comes to bear child…just not now.

Like this: Like Loading...