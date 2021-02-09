Ever since singer Mowzey Radio passed on, the question of who made off with the harddisk containing his unreleased music content started becoming a major topic of discussion in the entertainment circles.

The topic caught public attention after a number of artists started releasing music with great similarity to the late’s creative composition.

Boomlocks

Read Also: Washington calls upon Radio’s fans to contribute towards the completion of Goodlyfe Hotel

Former media personality and Raggae dancehall artist John Miles a.k.a Boomlocks’ recent revelation states that producer Washington made off with the harddisk.

Boomlocks settled the dust during an interview on Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show.

Washington went to the studio while we were still at Radio’s vigil at Kololo and picked out the harddisk. Boomlocks

Like this: Like Loading...