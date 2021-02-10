For some good time now, rumors have been making rounds across social media platforms revealing how BBS Telefayina’s presenter Diana Nabatanzi is in a relationship with Makasa city tycoon Lwasa Emmanuel Kaweesi.

Basing on the latest reports, the presenter could have lost her voice allegedly due to this relationship fight after beating stiff competition from many other city babes who have been eyeing Lwasa.

The rumors concerning Nabatanzi’s loss of her voice were confirmed by NBS TV’s motor-mouthed Uncut presenter Zahara Totto who said that she had a one-on-one with her but throughout their conversion, she couldn’t speak clearly.

She added that Nabatanzi was struggling to make complete statements adding that she is on the search of medication to see that she overcomes the struggles she is facing.

Watch the video below for full details and know the cause of Nabatanzi’s loss of voice:

