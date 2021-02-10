Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju has revealed that in the local music industry he only looks up to the National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine as his inspiration.

The local rapper opened up about his admiration for Bobi Wine while in a Q&A session with journalists at the newly furnished home in Buziga which he displayed on social media a few days ago.

He then ranked Bobi Wine above Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool for the achievements he has and even shaking up the president in the recent general elections.

All those three artists inspire me a lot. Even Bebe Cool inspires me because for the time he has stayed relevant in the industry and all that he has gone through. As you know that we are all not equal but Bobi Wine is miles way above them if he could even shake the presidential seat. So in that Bobi Wine tops the list, followed by Jose Chameleone since he even contested for Mayoral seat, and Bebe Cool takes the third spot. Bobi Wine is far better than them because he has proved his worth in music, politics, achievements, and many other things. He is socially, physically good among other aspects as you have all witnessed. Gravity Omutujju

Having launched his newly finished home, Gravity also hinted that soon he will be unveiling other fruits of his hard work

He also shared a story of how he used to be sheltered and always wore Tip Swizzy’s clothes.

He, however, threatened to thump former NTV presenter and Hoima East MP aspirant Miles Rwamiti for the striking remarks he made about him recently.

