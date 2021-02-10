NBS TV’s UnCut presenter Annet Nambooze alias Anna Talia Oze has bragged about having the best marriage relationship among young female TV hosts hinting on how she has never revealed her husband to the public.

The presenter and former LC 5 Rubaga North Woman Lord Councilor aspirant opened up about her relationship with her lover while advising the public to always be cautious while using social media.

She made the statements while on NBS After 5 show as she revealed how she has too much respect for Douglas Lwanga for doing everything possible to keep his family affairs out of media and the public eye though at times some gossip finds it way to the public.

In that regard, she hinted on how she has been engaged for the last 10 years and that she has a child but only a few of her close friends know her husband because she decided not to flaunt him on social media.

I have the best marriage relationship amongst the young female TV hosts. It’s a healthy one. I have been engaged for the last 10 years but I have never flaunted my husband on social media. Anna Talia Oze

Early this year in January, Anna Talia Oze together with her lover Wallace celebrated 10 years of their relationship in a low key celebration that went unnoticed by online in-laws.

