Rhoda K has not made a single comment regarding allegations questioning her sexuality after photos of her kissing a fellow woman leaked online.

Ugandan Dancehall singer Rhoda K Shelbie, now based in the UK, has been a hot topic in the entertainment gossip corridors in recent days.

After several months of rumors flying around indicating that she decided to date fellow women, photos of the Negwela singer kissing a fellow woman found their way onto the internet.

It is reported that the yet to be identified female in the photos is the Uganda singer’s girlfiend and soon to be wife.

Since the photos surfaced online, Rhoda K has not released and official statement about the photos which has forced her fans and critics into thinking that the photos were released intentionally.

Check out the rest of the photos below:











