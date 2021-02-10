Band singer Carol Nantongo is not ready to look back to the past with regrets and she is not willing to take any comments from her fans pointing in that direction.

On one her Facebook posts shared on Tuesday, Carol Nantongo had no kind words for a fan who expressed how she does not fancy the changes she has made in life.

The fan identified as Julee Twine commented’ “Okulimba kubi but I miss the Nsika Carol.” Nsika is one of Carol’s first songs.

She replied, “Unfollow the new Carol. Simple.”

Back then, the songstress was more slender and it seems the body changes and personality have not been warmly welcomed by most of he fans.

Just a few days ago, another fan who commented on Carol’s weight gain received a rather harsh reply on Facebook.

She is not the first local female celebrity to reply harshly to a fan’s comment. Winnie Nwagi, Spice Diana, and many others have been down that road.

We just do not understand what is causing all this bitterness on the once jolly and happy Carol.

