Local actress and singer Evelyn Nakabira alias Evelyn Lagu is on a fundraiser campaign for Shs 250M for her Kidney transplant.

The singer who has been in and out of hospital battling with heart/ kidney complications requested all her well-wishers to help her raise the funds through her social media pages as she notified the public that in a few days to come, she will be undergoing kidney transplant surgery.

Good evening brethren. This is to inform you that I will need a kidney transplant soon so am on a fundraiser campaign. We are looking for a sum of 200 – 250 million. Evelyn Lagu

Read Also: I forgive those who have ever pronounced me dead – Evelyn Lagu

It should be recalled that Evelyn Lagu spent most part of last year in Nakasero hospital as she was always rushed to the health facility to seek medication whenever she wasn’t feeling well.

Let’s join hands and pray for the talented singer to get the funds she needs to have a successful kidney transplant.

UPDATE: Evelyn Lagu reportedly needs a kidney transplant. The singer is currently on a fundraiser campaign to raise shillings 250M for the treatment.



Lagu has been hospitalised several times battling heart-related complications. #LiveWireUpdates pic.twitter.com/yxTLFyrfNH — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) February 10, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...