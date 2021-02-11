After over eight years of serving at Galaxy FM, Mariat Candace Nasasira bid farewell to the Kansanga-based radio station.

The Morning Saga and Country Lounge shows on Galaxy FM will surely not be the same again as longtime host Mariat Candace called it a day at the station.

The composed media personality, who legalized her relationship with her man identified as Mr. Ssegawa a month ago, revealed the news through her social media pages.

She noted that she has not been on air for a while now and she has been receiving several messages from people asking when she will get back on.

Read Also: Mariat Candace Nasasira introduces fiancé to parents and friends

In her farewell message, Mariat thanked everyone who has been part of her journey at the radio station as a Programs Director and Presenter.

First of all, I am grateful to everyone of you that has always supported me in anyway, May Allah reward you. That being said I would like to inform you officially that I am nolonger an employee of GalaxyFm. I have been part of GalaxyFm since February 2013 as a Presenter and Programs Director and I am grateful to everyone of you that tuned into Morning Saga (Monday- Friday 6am-10am) and the Country Lounge (Sundays 10am-1pm). I have some of you that have followed me right from the days at Urban TV (Skizzy show). Thank you for the love! Thank you for the support. I don’t take it for granted. Mariat Candace Nasasira

What’s Next for Mariat?

The beautiful Mariat has now decided to take a break away from media to first concentrate on her other businesses and family.

She, however, is positive on a comeback to the airwaves which she will communicate when the time is right.

“I take time off to concentrate on my businesses and family though it’s not the end of the journey for me on the airwaves. I will be communicating when I get back on air In Sha Allah,” Mariat reveals.

We’ll be here when you return Mariat. Thanks for the job well done!

Like this: Like Loading...