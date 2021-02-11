Singer Yusuf Ssenabulya, better known by stage name Kabako, has, at last, announced the dates he has officially set to be introduced by his longtime girlfriend Jazira Ddumuna to her parents, close relatives, and friends as her husband.

While addressing journalists about his martial plans, Kabako revealed that he chose April 8th as the day that he will be paying a visit to Jazira’s parents so that their relationship can be legalized in the Moslem Nikkah traditional way.

Kabako went ahead and expressed his deep love for Jazira saying she has been there for him through thick and thin in a relationship that has now lasted six years.

He also narrated that the day he proposed to his lover amid his friends, he was blessed with lots of cash whereas others pledged different items that would help him pull off a colorful and magnificent ceremony.

The Sabisubira singer is geared up for the Nikkah ceremony and seems restless as he is all the time seen posting on his social media pages giving updates about each step that he accomplishes.

Energetic stage performer, Kabako pours his heart out to longtime girlfriend, Jazira Ddumuna as he reveals their introduction date. The singer wants to make it official before Ramathan#LiveWireUpdates pic.twitter.com/XbNLunXKUU — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) February 10, 2021

