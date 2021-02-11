After just over three years since Mowzey Radio was announced dead, Lilian Mbabazi is reportedly requesting for fresh investigations regarding the scenarios surrounding the death of the father of her children.

Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo was announced dead on 1st February 2018 after days at Case Hospital where he suffered head injuries sustained following a bar brawl in Entebbe.

A one Godfrey ‘Troy’ Wamala was later judged to have been the one who lifted Radio in the air and threw him to the ground hence inflicting the fatal injuries on his head.

Troy was then sentenced to 13 years imprisonment in 2019 by Lady Justice Jane Abodo for killing the singer.

But was Troy Mowzey Radio’s ‘real’ killer? Lilian Mbabazi seems not to settle for that.

Several reports reveal that the former Blu*3 songstress wants full closure of the case which she believes wasn’t handled to her satisfaction.

“She wants fresh investigations and the “real suspects” apprehended before the case turns cold. She said Radio was sacrificed by different people, according to her preliminary investigations.” the New Vision reveals.

Police reportedly started re-investigating the case after Mbabazi stormed the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) asking the Police to re-visit the late singer’s case.

Fresh Allegations pin producer Washington

Godfrey ‘Troy’ Wamala could be locked up but the real masterminds of the supposed ‘murder’ are at large. This is according to the fresh allegations that have arose in the past two weeks.

During an interview on Kasuku Live, John Miles a.k.a Boomlocks – a former media personality and singer who identified himself as a very close spectator of Radio’s last days alive – showed his dissatisfaction with the way the case was handled.

Boomlocks accused producer Ebangit David Washington of having a hand in Radio’s death and even “stealing” the harddisk that contained the Goodlyfe singer’s music contents.

Boomlocks speaks about Radio’s last days during an interview on Kasuku Live

This is not the first time fingers of those who were close to Mowzey Radio are pointing in producer Washington’s direction.

In May 2018, the late singer’s family asked for the producer to be seriously considered for questioning as the case hearing got underway.

Indeed, Washington made court appearances as a witness having been one of the few people who were with Radio on the fateful day and court believed his story.

If these fresh allegations are to worry anyone, it should be the names that keep coming up each time Radio’s life is commemorated.

We await to see what the fresh investigations hold and we continue to pray for the late singer’s soul to rest in peace.

