Singer Weasel Manizo wants Capital FM presenter Lucky Mbabazi to take part in the Silhouette challenge and release the video.

You must have already noticed how the silhouette challenge has been dominating most social media platforms especially TikTok.

The Silhouette Challenge involves posing in a doorway before turning yourself into a black silhouette against a red background. It combines the popular transition trend that’s taken over TikTok in the past year, but adds a little twist, using filters and colour to enhance the transition.

Several people, including a few notable female celebrities from across the world have taken part in the challenge.

Weasel

Their Ugandan counterparts, however, seem to have let it pass them by…but maybe not for long after a request we came across.

Remaining Goodlyfe singer Weasel Manizo, real name Douglas Mayanja, wants the curvaceous Lucky Mbabazi to take part in the challenge.

Through his Twitter handle, Weasel requested the jolly media personality to get on with the challenge already.

We need this challenge Banange 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sCzylNIAg0 — RADIO & WEASEL (@RadioandWeasel) February 10, 2021

Kati gwe imagine…just imagine Lucky Mbabazi doing that challenge! Bruh…that will be the closure. Game over!

We won’t get excited as yet though especially knowing what a reserved woman Mbabazi is. She is yet to respond to the request.

