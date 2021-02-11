South Africa-based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan is deep in love with her new catch King Stallion as we draw closer to Valentine’s day and she is totally unbothered by what people think about their relationship.

This is after the mother of five disclosed a new nickname that she believes matches her hubby while sharing a photo of him holding her hand, displaying their love for nice jewelry.

Don’t break my little hand I mean my (love) Mr man. Call him the Dark Stallion, while she attached a blushing emoji at the end. Zari Hassan

In another post on her Instagram stories, Zari Hassan called out those who plan on speaking negatively about their love-life, branding them as “miserable people”.

Zari and King Bae

She also added that she doesn’t really mind where her relationship would end up and asked those showing too much concern what they would lose if it did not flourish.

The most miserable people will want to see you in their WhatsApp group. Don’t count me in that category a beg. I refuse to be one of you. Happiness lives here. If it ends in tears let it, what will you as a person lose? Zari Hassan

Recently, the beauty shared a video getting cozy with her boyfriend seemingly giving the haters something to talk about. The two were posted up on a comfortable chair and Zari rested calmly on her companion.

