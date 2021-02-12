Ugandan musician Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass has promised his fans a new album before the year ends.

The “Addicted” singer is ready to wow his followers following year on year hits over the airwaves.

While singing fine melodies of some of his projects, A Pass revealed he is planning to out the album before 2022.

Read Also: I don’t make cheap music, ‘Nkwagala’ is the song of the year and decade – A Pass brags

“This year you are getting a love album, I will communicate the release date…” he tweeted.

A Pass has previously released albums; African Yayo and Nva Kampala with quite so many favourites for his fans.