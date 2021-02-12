About a week ago, a video made rounds on social media showing former Revival Band singer Hassan Ndugga eating from rubbish pits, walking while talking to himself and running aimlessly, seeming as if he had run mad.

Some of the entertainment industry players regarded the video as a stunt that the singer was trying to pull off to grab news headlines.

Fortunately, his close friends and relatives ran to his rescue and hid him somewhere until he regained his senses.

While speaking to Spark TV, the “Ebintu Bizibu” singer dismissed the reports and cleared the air saying that he was only possessed by his ancestors.

Read Also: Stop owning the president – Hassan Ndugga tells off Bebe Cool

Hassan Ndugga further stated that by the time he regained his consciousness he found himself in Masaka adding that it wasn’t the first time that his ancestors were possessing him as it has been happening often but this time around the issue escalated quicker than usual.

He also added that if he had run mad, he wouldn’t have regained his senses as quick as he did. Hassan Ndugga went on to assure his fans that it wasn’t a stunt reasoning that he is not at the stage of making stunts because he has what to sing about.

I had not run mad. I was only possessed by my ancestors. This was not the first time that such a thing was happening to me. It wasn’t a stunt because am beyond that stage of making stunts. If I had run mad I wouldn’t have regained my senses very soon. Hassan Ndugga