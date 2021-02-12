In his new song dubbed ‘Munonde’, Maurice Kirya sings about the lies told by politicians while trying to convince people to vote for them.

Maurice Kirya returns to our ears after a while off but this time, the message in his song is one that most of you will want to relate with.

Sang in his trademark soul style, Munonde seems to have the deepest message attached to politicians and the lies they tell during campaigns.

He relays his smooth voice onto the lyrics to create a song which many Ugandans shall want to listen to especially after the last general elections.

Dear Uganda, here is a song written from the warmest parts of my heart, and the darkest parts of my mind. Maurice Kirya

Listen to the song below: