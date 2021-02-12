Singer Pia Pounds believes that Bobi Wine is the reason why concerts and bars are still closed but artistes are strong together for a bright future’s cause.

Bobi Wine’s involvement in the recently concluded presidential elections inspired several members in the arts industry to take the same road.

Despite Bobi losing to Yoweri Museveni according to the electoral commission results, several musicians were voted into Parliament and other positions of leadership by his influence.

The victories are still being celebrated but what about the other artistes who still look at music as their business?

Bars and other social gatherings including concerts are still banned in Uganda as per MoH’s set COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

According to Pia Pounds, concerts are still selectively banned because of the bold decision Bobi took to challenge the leadership positions.

She believes that because 80% of artistes backed Bobi and his cause, their business has continuously been frustrated by the government without much care.

The Tupaate singer, in her birthday message to Bobi Wine, noted that artistes are strong and stand united with hope that the future shall see why they believed in Bobi at the expense of their own livelihood.