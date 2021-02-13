Outspoken gospel artist Wisdom Kaye has come out and heaped praise on musicians-turned-politicians Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine and Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone saying they are assets in the local music industry.

Wisdom Kaye made the statements while appearing on BBS TV’s RoundAbout show as he talked about how the two artists have positively impacted on the local music industry.

He went ahead to state that Bobi Wine needs to be celebrated in Uganda because he has inspired a lot of youths around him and across the nation basing on what he has done and achieved.

Read Also: MEMA awards are ‘useless and foolish’ – Wisdom Kaye blasts

He further added by stating that the fact we see that the industry has improved, was Bobi Wine’s effort when he went to the Ministry of Gender, with the likes of Lusiini, and advised them to call a meeting to streamline the music industry.

Wisdom went on to explain that there is no way UMA can kick out Bobi Wine because he is among the associations pioneers and credited him for initiating the war against UPRS to start giving artist some money out of their craft.

He, however, lashed out at Bebe Cool by calling him a liability in the music industry plus reasoning that the MAMAs were suspended because they didn’t involve Bobi Wine and Jose Chameleone.