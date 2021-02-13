DStv Uganda has introduced a new channel – Pearl Magic Prime – with a super boost of high of quality Ugandan entertainment content.
On channel 148, DStv Uganda is promising to keep you glued ti your screen as you enjoy the best of loacal creativity and art in the industry.
In a tweet on Saturday, DStv Uganda posted a video showing some of the scenes behind the production before writing; “It’s a new atmosphere! ….Introducing Pearl Magic Prime, Ch 148.”
Some of the amazing local productions on Pearl Magic Prime;
SANYU
An innocent, rural teenage girl has to leave her family & education behind to do a maid’s job with a complex, wealthy urban family.
PRESTIGE
This riveting drama follows the tumultuous lives of
rival ad executives who happen to be family. It’s a story about the quest for power that is fueled by love, jealousy, grief, and hatred.
MAMA & ME
Don’t miss this thrilling dramedy about a university lecturer and her three daughters as they journey through dark struggles, in this epic story served up with humor and young romance.
STORY YANGE
This lifestyle show chronicles the personal lives of many of the most popular social influencers of today in Uganda.
Read Also: DStv to Commission Ugandan Family TV Drama through Pearl Magic TV