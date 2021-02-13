DStv Uganda has introduced a new channel – Pearl Magic Prime – with a super boost of high of quality Ugandan entertainment content.

On channel 148, DStv Uganda is promising to keep you glued ti your screen as you enjoy the best of loacal creativity and art in the industry.

In a tweet on Saturday, DStv Uganda posted a video showing some of the scenes behind the production before writing; “It’s a new atmosphere! ….Introducing Pearl Magic Prime, Ch 148.”

Pearl Magic Prime is here!

"Laba fire, laba swagg, laba abakabi…minds racing with ideas, hearts beating in full gear…laba LEVEL!!"



All you need to do is stay connected to @DStvUganda to enjoy top quality Ugandan entertainment.

Channel 148 – You can't touch this.#LabaLevel

Some of the amazing local productions on Pearl Magic Prime;

SANYU

An innocent, rural teenage girl has to leave her family & education behind to do a maid’s job with a complex, wealthy urban family.

Sanyu

PRESTIGE

This riveting drama follows the tumultuous lives of

rival ad executives who happen to be family. It’s a story about the quest for power that is fueled by love, jealousy, grief, and hatred.

Prestige

MAMA & ME

Don’t miss this thrilling dramedy about a university lecturer and her three daughters as they journey through dark struggles, in this epic story served up with humor and young romance.

Mama and Me

STORY YANGE

This lifestyle show chronicles the personal lives of many of the most popular social influencers of today in Uganda.

Story Yange

