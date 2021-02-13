Singer John Blaq, through social media, shared a photo of Vinka’s baby and congratulated himself upon becoming a daddy.

You would call anyone mad if they came up to you and told you that John Blaq and Vinka have been seeing each other and now have a kid together.

I mean, there haven’t been any clues whatsoever pointing in that direction. They never seem like a pair in public…never really together.

Infact, the closest Kasadha has gotten to Vinka (as far as we can see) was during their 2018 collaboration titled ‘Sweet Love’.

Vinka

Well, the Busoga music prince claimed Vinka’s baby through a post he shared on his official Instagram account on Saturday night.

John Blaq shared a photo of Vinka and her baby’s hands, the very photo which the songstress shared to confirm that she was indeed a mother earlier the same day.

In the caption, John Blaq revealed that him too had become a father. “Am now a Daddy. Thank for your prayers guys,” read the caption.

Obviously, the post confused several of his followers including fellow celebrities some of whom immediately questioned if Vinka’s baby was his too.

Others merely left a congratulatory message to the Do Dat singer.

If it turns out that John Blaq was just messing up with everyone, it will be considered by many a really disrespectful act.

We await to see how this unfolds. Be sure that we’ll keep you informed on the issue.