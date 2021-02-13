Glasgow-based British Ugandan musician Paix has kicked off her bi-monthly residency with Radio Buena Vida.

The “How Long” singer featured several R&B and Soul music on the community internet radio station broadcasting from Glasgow’s south side.

Her new show content entails curation of some of the finest music and poetry with respect to the different feels of natives currently in lockdown.

Talking up her mix on Instagram, Gillian Katungi alias Paix says she presented “tracks guaranteed to get your head boppin and/or your booty poppin..”

“Hey beauties, I’ll be kicking off my bi monthly residency with @radio_buena_vida tonight from 7-8pm

“Tonight’s mix is from all over the world, including right here and starts off with tracks guaranteed to get your head boppin and/or your booty poppin.

“I’ll then ease you into a cool down with some lovely soulful and mellow goodness. If you’re coming down from hump day or swimming in pandemmy blues – I’m with you and I’ve gotchu

“Listen in via @radio_buena_vida. Peace & Love ,” she wrote.

Listen in to the show here;

