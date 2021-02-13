Singer Veronica Luggya alias Vinka has for the first time shared an adorable photo of her newly born baby on her social media pages to confirm she is a mother.

Last month, we e reported that Sony Music Entertainment singer Vinka gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

Other news sources insisted that she had given birth to a pair of twins and Vinka did not help the situation much as she kept tight-lipped about it.

On Saturday morning, however, she confirmed for the very first time that she is now indeed a mother to one child.

Despite not revealing the gender of the baby or its names, Vinka posted a photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her fingers.

The singer captioned the photo saying she shed tears while giving birth to her baby and promised that she will always be happy with her around.

I did cry to bring you into this world. But I am sure I’ll always be happy when you’re around. Vinka

Congratulations again Boss Manjah!