On Sunday 14th February 2021, exactly three years since Zari called it quits with her famous lover Diamond Platnumz, she unveiled her new lover.

A few days ago, we revealed how South Africa-based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan is deep in love with her new catch King Stallion.

As we drew closer to Valentine’s Day, the mother of five expressed how unbothered she is by what people think about her affairs.

Through social media, she revealed her new catch’s name as Dark Stallion as she shared a photo of him holding her hand, displaying their love for nice jewelry.

She also added that she doesn’t really mind where her relationship would end up and asked those showing too much concern what they would lose if it did not flourish.

The socialite posted a photo of her man, both dressed in all-white, and left the caption; “Happy Valentines day my 8.6m lovers.”

Zari boasts 8.6 million followers on Instagram and her caption seems to have left several confused about whether the man posted is indeed her new catch.

Others rushed to question whether she was already pregnant for her new man as they hinted on her bulged belly.