Taf Music singer Tumusiime Catherine alias Kapa Cat has unveiled the ‘Kapa Cat Headsets’ as her latest merchandise on the market as she grows her brand in music and business.

The headsets with a unique design of a cat’s ears at the top are an addition to Kapa Cat’s clothing brand which consists of jumpers, t-shirts, and caps all sold online.

The Kapa Cat Headsets cost Shs120,000 and come along with a charging cable, phone pins, and the owner can pick calls with them on and also insert a memory card.

Read Also: Kapa Cat reveals favorite sex positions in ‘You Guy’ | VIDEO

Kapa Cat HeadSets. Kapa Cat Headsets for 120K Only. Comes with Charger Cable. Phone Pins. You Can Pick Calls and Insert a Memory card. Kapa Cat

Kapa Cat seems to be the first local artist to unveil her own headsets brand and we await to see how the business will work out for her.

Congrats Kapa Cat!