President-elect Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who is waiting to be sworn in come May 12th, has called upon the youths to borrow a leaf from Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine by involving themselves in money-making ventures.

President Museveni advised the youths during the United Nations (UN) Youth under the Coalition for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in a meeting that was held at State House Entebbe.

Museveni used Bobi Wine as an example as he was tipping youths about the money-making ventures that they should involve themselves into, noting that there are at least four major sectors that he believes can elevate the youth.

He stated that if the youth involve themselves in Commercial Agriculture, Industrialization, the Services sector, ICT and Government.

He gave an example of himself saying he is a farmer who produces milk, beef, skins/cowhides, banana among other items.

The presidential then went on to point out Bobi Wine as the third person he has seen make a living from music.