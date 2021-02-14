Jose Chameleone, Dre Cali and Grenade Official feature in the visuals of Ykee Benda and Weasel’s collaboration dubbed ‘Radio Man’.

Ykee Benda and Weasel’s collaboration titled ‘Radio Man’ (audio) was released in December 2020 and it has been receiving good airplay.

On the song, Weasel links up with Mpaka Records’ Ykee Benda as they smoothly relay their vocals and lyrics on this new song as they urge the radio man to play the song for their lovers.

It was produced by Dary Hits and Kraizy Beats. It was mixed and mastered by HerbertSkillz. It is one to add to your playlists.

The creative visuals were directed by Ivash RS from Mpaka Films and features renown celebrities including Jose Chameleone, Grenade, and Dre Cali.

Take a gaze: