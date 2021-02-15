The General Court Martial in Makindye has yet again denied bail to former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s close friends Nubian Li, Eddie Mutwe, Sir Dan Magic, and 33 others.

In a court procession that was held on Monday morning, the Court Martial denied granting the National Unity Platform supporters bail on grounds that if they are released, they will continue to incite violence in the public.

Eddie Mutwe in court (Photo credit: New Vision)

Read Also: Bail Denied! Eddie Mutwe, Nubian Li set to return to court next week

Eddie Mutwe, Nubian Li, and other members of the National Unity Party have been denied bail by General Court Martial in Makindye on grounds that they will continue inciting violence. The New Vision

The 36 suspects are charged of being in possession of four rounds of ammunition which is a monopoly of the defense forces.