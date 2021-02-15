Comedy Store UG CEO Alex Muhangi held a successful Valentine’s Dinner show at Kampala Serena Hotel on Valentine’s Day.

As most people roamed the fancy places around town hand-in-hand with their loved ones, comedy lovers made their way to the Kampala Serena Hotel.

For two weeks, Alex Muhangi’s Comedy Store UG had been announcing how it was set to hold a special Valentine’s Dinner for their fans.

The dinner show which strictly observed the Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines was massively attended by people from all walks of life.

Elegance was the order of the day and obviously, the traditional red and black fashion rocked the event having been held on Valentine’s Day.

There were also performances from renown local artistes we have some photos for you to take a look at below: