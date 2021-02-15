DStv has launched its new and pioneer Pan-African lifestyle channel, HONEY, that will beam across the continent, from 15 February 2021 on DStv Channel 173.

HONEY is set to offer an exciting blend of African lifestyle content, including bold and unscripted shows by African producers and talented personalities for curious and connected African audiences.

The content line-up covers lifestyle, food and cooking, relationships and weddings, along with reality shows from various territories throughout the continent.

Fronted by some of Africa’s biggest female voices including household names such as Pearl Umeh (Nigeria), Patricia Kihoro, Foi Wambui (Kenya), Anele Mdoda, Mbali Nkosi and Anele Zondo (South Africa), the channel is unapologetically bold and vibrant.

“HONEY showcases Africans living their best lives, and depicts an honest modern-day view of our diverse countries, cultures, and people,” asserted Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda and Collins Asiimwe – Head of Marketing MultiChoice Uganda

“As Africa’s most loved storyteller, DStv continues to be bold in delivering the best content the continent has to offer, while ensuring that we celebrate the way we live.

“This is a lifestyle channel made in Africa for Africans by Africans.”

She added that, “We are pleased to have forged a partnership with Media24 television unit who packaged the content and are responsible for the Afrikaans lifestyle channel.

“With this collaboration we believe both companies’ best qualities, experiences, and knowledge to serve DStv subscribers with a new channel that is familiar, unique and entertaining will be prolific.”

Colin Asiimwe, Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda, noted that, “HONEY which goes live today is part of an ongoing effort to enhance our customers’ viewing experience and deliver diverse content specs to satisfy them.

“Last week, MultiChoice Uganda launched Pearl Magic Prime (PMP), an equally vamped and exlusively premium lifestyle channel with homegrown content produced by Ugandans in a bid to broaden the content offering for our Ugandan audiences”

Collins Asiimwe – Head of Marketing MultiChoice Uganda

“Today we are thrilled to yet again be bringing the latest venture in African storytelling to the TV screens of our DStv Compact, Compact Plus and Premium customers,” he said.