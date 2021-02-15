It is safe to say that singer Grace Khan’s relationship with her former manager who also doubled as her lover, Kojja Kitonsa, ended in tears.

This is after the singer who once claimed to be deep in love with her manager and at one point organized a huge birthday party for Kitonsa shared a photo of her ex-lover being introduced by another woman identified as Sumayiya in a colorful low key ceremony.

The heartbroken singer then congratulated her ex-lover and his new wife, wishing them a happy and blissful marriage.

In her caption, Grace Khan added that Kitonsa will remain forever her music hero.

Congratulations Kojja Kitonsa and your wife Sumayiya. God bless your Journey I wish you the best my forever music hero. Grace Khan

It should be recalled that before Grace Khan hooked up with Kojja Kitonsa, she had bitterly split with fellow singer Jovan Luzinda over issues that remained known to themselves.

Grace Khan is now single and searching for a reliable and trustworthy companion who is willing to shower her with lots of love and make sure that she forgets about all the exes who tormented her.

Congratulations Kojja Kitonsa and we wish you all the best in your new relationship with Sumayiya!