Singer Mr. Wind, famously known for his hit jam “Juba”, is set to celebrate twelve years in the local music industry with a concert soon.

The singer opened up about his plans of staging a concert during an interview on Spark TV where he narrated that he had planned to celebrate 10 years in 2018 but failed due to unavoidable issues.

Mr. Wind also revealed that he didn’t make any profits from his song Juba because he was always involved in running battles with Police who accused him of publicly inciting youths to use weed.

He added that even the little money he at times earned from his music was always spent on police as he was always being arrested and detained for no real reason.

Mr. Wind called upon the Uganda Musicians Association to reach out to artists from the ghetto whom he believes have a lot of talent but are stranded and need help to uplift their music careers rather than focusing on urban stars only.