While everyone was busy celebrating Valentine’s day, city socialite Herbert Shonga spared some time and wished her ex-lover Dorothy Shonga a happy day as he shared a photo of his children’s mother with her new lover known as Patrick.

In his post, Herbert requested his ex-lover’s new catch to take good care of his baby mama Elizabeth Shonga because she is too fragile.

He added that when he hurts her, he should always quickly fix their disagreements early in the morning as the first priority.

As a father to your kids, I will never wish you bad in life but rather just happiness. And if it is him that brings happiness to you, who am I to block your happiness. My dear PATRICK, please take good care of my princess Elizabeth Shonga, she is too fragile. And when her Guitar gets broken fix it first thing in the morning. Herbert Shonga

When Elizabeth Shonga crossed paths with Herbert’s heartwarming message, she also responded positively saying that she wishes him the best in life.

She went ahead to reveal that she always puts him in her prayers to find a true love partner whom he can settle down with for a healthy relationship.