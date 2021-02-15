Team No Sleep queen Sheebah Karungi sets 2021 rolling with the visuals of her new song ‘Nkutuse’ in which she flashes so much skin and curves.

Having been uncertain for the better part of 2020, most local artistes are now rising with hope that this year will be different.

What better way than to start it strong by releasing those music projects that they have been working on during the Coronavirus lockdown period?

One of those singers who kept her head up, even amidst the pandemic, is Sheebah whose songs received relatively good airplay.

She now returns to our screens with a brand new video for her song dubbed ‘Nkutuse’. Nkutuse is a Luganda word meaning ‘I’m Torn Apart’.

The audio was produced by Bomba Music and it is a comfortable flow for Sheebah, and she executes the lyrics with ease.

In the visuals, directed by Aaronaire, Sheebah flashes so much skin; showing off her tattoos, cleavage, booty, and so much more.

The video also features DJ Slick Stuart who plays his role as Sheebah’s lover quite well.

