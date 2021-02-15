After graduating, singer Tracy Kirabo a.k.a Pia Pounds (24) is looking forward to becoming an expert in Entertainment Law.

During a one-on-one interview with Isaac Ssejjombwe of Sqoop, the singer revealed that she loves her current job but has her focus elsewhere.

“(As an artiste) I am my own boss. Pressure is on me to be productive. I do not have an eight-hour restriction or a fixed salary. I work on my terms. How beautiful!” Pia Pounds noted.

Read Also: Should Pia Pounds now be taken serious with Tupaate?

She, however, also revealed that despite doing what she likes, she wants to go ahead and understand Entertainment Law so as to be able to defend her source of income and that of fellow entertainers.

When I’m done with school, I will probably focus a lot on entertainment law. Pia Pounds

Pia is still undertaking a course in Business Administration at the International University Of East Africa in Kansanga.

When she graduates, the law society might be boosted with yet another hot figure. Honestly, the entertainment industry needs some lawyers.