No sooner had Martha Kay Kagimba revealed that she holds a first class bachelors degree than a tweep staked UGX 500k for her to produce a photo of it.

On Monday, through Twitter, Martha Kay revealed that she scored 30 aggregates in 8 subjects in S.4 but went on to get a 1st class degree at the university.

The local comedienne, actress, and influencer was responding to a tweet which questioned if failure in the UCE exams eliminates a chance of one achieving their dream of being a lawyer.

In her argument, the bubbly Martha Kay explained that in O’level, students are forced to study everything yet at university they study what they love.

I hate that a slip of paper is the determinant of one’s entire future. I got 30 in 8 in s4, yet I got a 1st class degree in my bachelor’s degree at the University. The difference? In O’level you study everything by force, at uni,you study what you love. Don’t let this stop you. No! Martha Kay

As some tweeps blamed her for lacking seriousness as a secondary school student, a one Bryan using the handle @18JulyPrince subtweeted Martha’s tweet and staked Shs500k daring her to produce a photo of the 1st class degree.

I have 500k right now if you can take a pic of that 1st class degree https://t.co/23MzdecRRP — BƦ¥λ₦ (@18JulyPrince) February 15, 2021

Martha Kay (25) is said to have graduated from Uganda Christian University with a bachelors degree in Mass Communication.

Well, Martha Kay has not responded to the tweet and maybe she won’t. Easy money gone, just like that.