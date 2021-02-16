Bad Black wants Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi to be the matron of honor at her wedding which she says is to happen very soon.

For a couple of weeks now, controversial socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black has been hinting on how she wants to become somebody’s lawfully wedded wife so soon.

Her relationship with her boyfriend Asha just keeps getting better by the look of things and their bond seems stronger everyday.

Bad Black and Asha

Bad Black wants to put a ring on it and she is already making plans, drawing the picture of what the D-day will look like.

She imagines walking down the aisle on her wedding day with Barbie Kyagulanyi by her side as the matron of honor.

Bad Black has always proclaimed her admiration for Barbie. She revealed her latest desires through a post on Facebook on Monday night.

Oba who will be my matron? Ndabanga time eweddeyo. I think I need to approach First lady Barbie. Bad Black

Bad Black has made it clear that the big day is fast approaching. The question we are asking now is if Barbie Kyagulanyi will honour the suggestion.