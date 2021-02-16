National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has called upon all religious leaders to emulate the late Janan Luwum’s life while addressing media at the party’s office in Kamwokya.

Bobi Wine asked religious leaders spoke up against the way religious leaders act when innocent people are being oppressed and mistreated.

He questioned whether religious leaders turned into business dealers basing on the way they dread to speak out about the injustices going on in the country.

In his submission, Bobi requested them to stand firm on truth and also reflect on the life Janan Luwum lived while serving under president Idi Amin.