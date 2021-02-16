Kenyan gospel singer Kevin Bahati benefited the most if we are to go by the gifts that were presented to celebrities across East Africa on a widely celebrated Valentine’s day.

Kevin Bahati was spoiled by his wife Diana Marua who surprised him with a gift of a brand new Mercedes Benz.

In an Instagram post, Diana Marua opted to disclose how her surprise gift to hubby Bahati was a dream come true that she thought about two years ago but kept on believing in God so that it could materialize.

Diana Marua went on disclose that two years ago, she pulled off a stunt when she hired a car for three days just to surprise her hubby with it as his birthday gift while proclaiming, believing, and trusting in God that one day, she would gift him with a car in his name.

Fortunately, that came to pass on Valentine’s Day as she met her dream.

Two Years Ago, I hired a car for three days just to surprise you with it on your birthday… I proclaimed, believed, and trusted God that one day, I’ll gift you a car under your name. God answers prayers, this is my Testimony. Two years later, I proudly gift my Hubby with a Brand New Mercedes Benz, the Newest Baby under #TheBahati’s Yaani, God….. You’ve blessed me to a point where I can gift my Hubby a car???? No one compares to you. Diana Marua

Congratulations Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati!