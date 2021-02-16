DStv has launched a brand new and pioneer Pan-African lifestyle channel, HONEY, will beam across the continent, from 15 February 2021 on DStv Channel 173.

Here are the frequently asked questions about HONEY;

When will Honey173 launch?

The channel launches on 15 February 2021.

Which DStv Channel will Honey be available on?

Honey will be available on DStv channel 173.

On which DStv bouquets will the channel be available?

Honey will be available on the following packages: Premium, Compact and Compact Plus provided your subscription is active.

What is the Honey channel all about?

Celebrating African lifestyle, personalities and cultures.

Do I need to register to get access to this new channel?

No, the channel will automatically be available to DStv Premium and Compact Plus.

Do I need to pay an access fee?

No. This channel will be available at no extra cost.

How many hours of content can I expect from this channel?

This new channel will run for 24 hours daily with about 400 hours of fresh content annually.

What programs can we expect on Honey Channel?

Lifestyle shows from across the continent including cooking, style, weddings, dating and reality shows.

Will Honey be available in all markets?

Yes, Honey will be available to DStv customers in the IS20 and E36 regions.

What languages does Honey broadcast in?

Honey broadcasts in English with some subtitles if vernacular languages are spoken.

Is Honey for the whole family?

Yes, Honey has rich lifestyle programming that caters to the entire family from food, fashion, celebrities, events, beauty and hair.

Why is MultiChoice launching this new channel?

It is in line with our commitment to ongoing efforts to enhance our customers’ television experience and delight them with African content that resonates with them and enrich their viewing with a vast selection of content to choose from.

Will I be able to view the channel online via the DStv App?

Yes – the channel will be available to watch via the DStv App.

Where can I find the schedule of programmes that will be on this channel?

You can find the schedule on DStv.com under TV Guide as well as on the EPG (Electronic Programming Guide) on your decoder.

How can we identify this new channel?

The below logo of the DStv packages will appear on all DStv communications as in the image below.