DStv’s new addition – HONEY – is set to offer an exciting blend of African lifestyle content, including bold and unscripted shows by African producers and talented personalities.

HONEY will be a go-to channel for authentic African stories and will include the following shows:

Pastors’ wives

Meet the women who keep things together in well-known religious households. This reality series, produced by Sonia Mbele who was also responsible for The Real Housewives of Joburg, features pastors’ wives from across the continent as they do their best for their families and church communities. Expect opulence and plenty of behind-the-pulpit drama.

Caption: Expect opulence and plenty of drama in Pastors’ wives

Love swap

This Nigerian reality drama series presents a relationship challenge in which couples swap partners for a home-cooked meal. Each episode will culminate in a joint dinner featuring both couples, during which they share their impressions of each other and what they have learned about their own relationships.

Making the menu

In each episode of this proudly Kenyan series, two food bloggers create a bespoke meal for a popular local eatery, with the restaurateur deciding which dish deserves a space on the menu. Viewers will also enjoy a journey through Nairobi’s cultural attractions and the city’s sights, sounds and traditions as the contestants look for inspiration outside the kitchen.

Yes! Ndio! Beeni!

Singer and actress Patricia Kihoro and TV and radio host Foi Wambui team up for another Kenyan production. Foi is a celebrated radio host on Hot96 and Radio Jumbo, whose entertaining sketches and self-development and lifestyle-related content have made her a YouTube sensation. Along with her fellow YouTuber and online influencer, Patricia, she helps suitors pop the question in Yes! Ndio! Beeni! The pair act as event planners to design a proposal that not only stays true to the couple’s love story but guarantees a ‘yes!’.

Ehe, it’s a match

There is more matchmaking in this colourful dating show shot in Zambia, in which a cooking cupid invites two potential love birds to his or her home and cooks them a meal. After the meal, the two decide whether to meet up again at a local eatery. Will they or won’t they find love?

Shine shine

Presented by Mbali Nkosi,this show focuses on personal transformation, with a makeover squad coming to the rescue of someone in need of a new look and a confidence boost to take the next big step in their life. Viewers can look forward to witnessing surprised and deserving contestants undergo dramatic transformations.

Hoot, cook, go

A vibrant food culture, particular palates and often curious cultures are put to the test as three teams compete for a prize on this show. Each team is given a chance to show off exactly who they are with a plate of food that they only have an hour to prepare. When they hear the hooter, it’s time to get in the car and move on to the next team’s house.

The buzz

Anele Mdoda hosts The buzz, a talk show also featuring Pearl Umeh from Nigeria, Rachel Wakesho from Kenya, Zanna Katoka from the DRC, and Davina Mavuwa from Zimbabwe. Sparks fly as these five women, with different personalities and from different cultures, solve a viewer’s dilemma, whether concerning romance, health, side hustle or family and friends.

Caption: Join Anele, Pearl, Rachel, Zanna and Davina as they solve a viewer’s life dilemma on The buzz

The next big trender

From the 19th of March the search is on for Africa’s hottest influencers in The next big trender. Six aspiring social stars from Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya and South Africa go all out to win over the opinionistas.