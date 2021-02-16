One of Judith Heard’s three children, Brandon Heard, celebrated his fifteenth birthday on Monday and her message was full of all the sweet words for the teenager.

The world knows Judith Heard as that Ugandan supermodel that has walked some of the top runways across the world over the years.

She is also a businesswoman, philanthropist, fashionista and lifestyle influencer as she uses her large following to sell different products for a couple of companies.

Above all, she is a mother of three beautiful children, one of whom marked his 15th year above earth on Monday 15th February 2021.

Brandon Heard is the shy guy of the family. According to his mother, he is the perfect elder brother his sisters would have ever asked for.

In a series of posts across her social media accounts, Judith Heard wrote a heartfelt message as she celebrated her son’s birthday.

MY BABY BOY IS 15 TODAY. Dear son, I want to start your Big Day with a special prayer for you. May the Lord keep protecting and guiding you along unfamiliar paths. May He always go before you and remove all the obstacles that stand in your way to happiness and success. I pray that all the good things in this life will come your way because nobody deserves a happier life than you. Your sisters are eternally grateful for having such an amazing elder brother, and they will always look up to you and respect you so be the best example for them. Happy birthday, big bro. Mummy’s photographer, Family chef, Mummy’s Mechanic, Best Bakery in the house, Best videogameplayer. You are everything I could ever ask for. Judith Heard

Happy belated Birthday Brandon!