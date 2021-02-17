Probably the freshest singers of this generation, Spice Diana and Fik Fameica combine to on this next song dubbed ‘Ready’

Fik Fameica, real name Shafiq Walukagga and Namukwaya Diana a.k.a Spice Diana have only collaborated once before despite being good friends.

Their initial collabo, a song about the Coronavirus released earlier last year, did not receive the much required airplay.

It was just a sensitization song anyway so in their defence, not much was expected from it in terms of airplay.

They now link up again on a more intentional urban music project which their fans will without doubt fall hard in love with.

The audio, produced by Daddy Andre, is filled with melody and the producer’s signature music composition.

Fik Fameica adds his playful singing style as he relays some exciting lyrics on the catchy beats and flow.