Lydia Jazmine releases the visuals of her latest project dubbed ‘I Love You Bae (A-Z)’ in which DVJ Mercy Pro features as they display affection for each other.

The new song is produced by Bomba Music and the flow is comfortable territory for the talented Lydia Jazmine.

She continues to show her vocal prowess in this song in which she expresses how much love she has for her lover.

Read Also: I will get married only after winning a Grammy or BET award – Lydia Jazmine

DVJ Mercy Pro does not sing at all in the audio but his presence in the visuals is quite strong and we wouldn’t be wrong to say there’s chemistry between these artistes.

Lydia Jazmine shows off tons of skin, as usual. She shows off what her mama gave her in the visuals directed by Aaronaire.