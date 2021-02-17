Singer Eric Opoka alias Mr. Eezzy came out to claim that ever since the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Uganda Communication Commission promised to facilitate him to do the ‘Tumbiza Sound’ remix but the authorities haven’t fulfilled their pledge yet.

The ‘Tumbiza Sound’ hitmaker spoke out about the MoH promise as he was responding to a question as to why he has delayed to release the remix during a video shoot for his new song.

He also added that the remix was to sensitize the masses about the novel Covid-19 disease, and the SOPs that the public should follow to keep safe.

He furthermore distanced himself from the remix making rounds on different media outlets saying it is not his project and he is not sure of who recorded it.

Since the joint meeting we had with UCC and the MoH, there has never been any progress in the talks and terms agreed on. I have no clue about that remix that is being played on different media outlets because it is not my project. Eezzy

He, however, pleaded to the ministry to fulfill their promise so that he can hit the studio and remix the song as agreed during the meeting.

The MoH is yet to respond about the matter.