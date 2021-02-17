Renown city socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black is grateful to God for having blessed her with the person she truly loves from the bottom of her heart.

In a way to express her affection and feelings for Asha, the mother of four took to social media and prayed to God to protect her fiancée from satanic agents with sexual spirits.

Bad Black’s strong prayer for Asha’s protection from satanic agents came at the back of her stressing how in the past, the devil used to send her into relationships that she didn’t always understand or feel interested in but always found herself there because of money.

Read Also: Bad Black wants Barbie Kyagulanyi to be the matron at her wedding

She is, however, contented that ever since she met Asha, all that changed as God swept all those who had fake love for her with the broom of distraction.

Indeed You’re a faithful God. You have rewarded my kind heart with a gift of love because that’s what I was looking for but da devil used to send me byesitegela. Finally, God swept them with da bloom of distraction Thank You Lord Protect my fiancée from satanic agents with der sexuality spirits. Bad Black

Her prayer comes in just a few hours after expressing how she wants Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Kyagulanyi Itungo to be the matron of honor at her wedding reasoning that she feels like time is flying too fast yet she probably wants to walk down the aisle before the end of this year.