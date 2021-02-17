Veteran local singer and former Kampala Lord Mayoral contestant Daniel Kazibwe, better known as Ragga Dee, claims that one of the vices that is eating up the music industry and its associations is propaganda.

Ragga Dee came out to state the challenges affecting the music industry while appearing on NBS TV After 5 show.

He noted that some people talk about certain issues that they are not well versed with and end up spreading wrong details.

The music industry has a challenge of propaganda. Someone will talk about something that they’re not acquainted with. Ragga Dee

Credit: Ragga Dee

He added that the music industry is difficult in such away that no one appreciates the other and every musician thinks that they are the Kings or Queens of sorts in the business.

He believes that such behaviors of feeling high self-importance have hindered collaborations for a good cause.